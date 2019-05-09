Skincare Tips With Dr. Pimple Popper

Posted 10:49 AM, May 9, 2019, by

In honor of Mother's Day, Dr. Sandra Lee otherwise known as Dr. Pimple Popper joined us live with age-specific tips and product recommendations to help women in their 30’s 40's, 50's + up.  For more info on Dr. Sandra Lee, including how you can shop her products, go to her website or follow her on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.