Suspect Arrested, Charged in 1985 North Hollywood Killing of ‘The Love Boat’ Director: LAPD

A suspect in the 1985 North Hollywood killing of a world-class bridge player who directed TV shows such as “The Love Boat” and “The Incredible Hulk” has been arrested and charged, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators discovered a DNA match linking Edwin Hiatt to the killing of Barry Crane, whose housekeeper found his body bludgeoned and strangled on the garage floor of his home more than 30 years ago, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities told the Associated Press there were no signs of forced entry and several valuable objects were left untouched after the July 5, 1985 killing. But the victim’s vehicle was stolen and later found through forensic evidence, police said.

Hiatt confessed to the slaying when LAPD detectives spoke with him in North Carolina, where he lives, on March 8, 2019, according to police. He was arrested there Thursday and is awaiting extradition.

Investigators had learned of forensic evidence connecting him to the crime in July 2018 after the case went unsolved for decades. Detectives requested evidence be retested in 2006 and again in 2018.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed one count of murder against Hiatt and issued an arrest warrant, according to LAPD.

Crane directed TV shows including “Fantasy Island,” “Police Woman,” “Police Story” and “The Streets of San Francisco,” according to LAPD. He also produced “Mission: Impossible” and directed or produced episodes of “Hawaii Five-O,” “Dallas” and several others.

His IMDb page states he was born in Detroit on Nov. 10, 1927.