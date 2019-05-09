Suspect Identified, Sought in Deadly Compton Shooting

Posted 7:10 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, May 9, 2019

Detectives sought the public’s help Thursday in finding a 20-year-old man known to frequent the East Los Angeles area who they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of another man in Compton last month.

Salvador Landeros, 20, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on May 9, 2019.

Salvador Landeros is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Jeffrey Phillip Jackson Jr., which took place about 12:40 a.m. on April 7 in the 13000 block of South Cookacre Street in Compton, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s and coroner’s officials.

Landeros is described as Latino, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement. When last seen, his head was shaved and he wore a goatee.

He’s believed to be driving a blue, four-door, mid-2000s model sedan described as similar to a Honda Civic.

Investigators are seeking this car in connection with a fatal shooting in Compton on April 7, 2019. The car is pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on May 9, 2019.

At the time of the crime, it was missing rear, passenger-side hubcap and had a Dodgers flag protruding from the passenger side window.

A motive for the killing has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

