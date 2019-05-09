Suspect Identified, Sought in Deadly Compton Shooting

Detectives sought the public’s help Thursday in finding a 20-year-old man known to frequent the East Los Angeles area who they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of another man in Compton last month.

Salvador Landeros is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Jeffrey Phillip Jackson Jr., which took place about 12:40 a.m. on April 7 in the 13000 block of South Cookacre Street in Compton, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s and coroner’s officials.

Landeros is described as Latino, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement. When last seen, his head was shaved and he wore a goatee.

He’s believed to be driving a blue, four-door, mid-2000s model sedan described as similar to a Honda Civic.

At the time of the crime, it was missing rear, passenger-side hubcap and had a Dodgers flag protruding from the passenger side window.

A motive for the killing has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.904234 -118.194750