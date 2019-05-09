The News Director’s Office: Life Is a Party With David Burtka

Actor & chef David Burtka and his husband Neil Patrick Harris love to throw epic parties for their friends and family. Now, David has collected his expert tips for entertaining in his debut cookbook, Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration. On this episode of the podcast, David shares some of the secrets to throwing a memorable party, whether you’re on a modest budget or going all-out. He also explains why it’s important to take time out of our busy lives to spend quality time with our friends and family.

