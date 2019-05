Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Downey to explore the new exhibition THE WOMEN OF APOLLO at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. The exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission putting the first man on the moon.

The Women of Apollo

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com