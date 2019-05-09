Video Released in Search for Gunman Who Shot, Killed Liquor Store Clerk in Downey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities released surveillance video on Thursday in the search for a gunman who shot and killed a clerk at a Downey liquor store earlier in the week.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, of Cerritos, died where he worked, in the ASL Liquor and Market at 8500 Paramount Blvd., after the gunfire erupted there around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

People who live nearby and frequent the shop told KTLA Singh went by the nickname GP and may have even had an ownership stake in the store.

Detectives still have not said whether the shooter had gone to the store with the intention of robbing it.

The 10 seconds of footage released Thursday begin with the man entering the store wearing glasses, jeans, black gloves and a black jacket, which he starts to reach into as he walks through the door.

The angle then shifts to a camera positioned above the clerk's counter, showing the assailant with a silver handgun already raised and apparently aimed at the victim. He appears to be saying something, but there is no sound on the video.

The next shot is of the gunman quickly backing away and running from the shop with the firearm still in hand.

Authorities have yet to release a detailed suspect description.

Anyone with information can contact the Downey police at 562-904-2308.