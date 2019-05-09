× Woman Who Died After Violent Purse Snatching in Garden Grove Is Identified

Authorities have identified a woman who died after a violent purse snatching in Garden Grove Wednesday morning.

Nga Ngoc Nguyen, 32, of Westminster, was dragged and run over in a shopping center by three men who were apparently being surveilled by authorities.

Nguyen suffered traumatic injuries during the attack. She was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and eventually died, Garden Grove police said.

She was with family members in the parking lot on Brookhurst Street near Westminster Avenue about 9:45 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The suspects got out of a vehicle and tried to take Nguyen’s purse. Video from the incident showed one man chasing after the victim, and the victim fell and was dragged during the struggle. After the assailant gets a hold of her purse, Nguyen tries to get it back, but the suspects get into a silver SUV that ends up running her over and dragging her at least 50 feet, the video shows.

Nguyen’s sister was parked nearby and tried to help, but the suspects got away.

They got on the 22 Freeway and eventually tossed the purse while leading authorities on a pursuit. They were eventually taken into custody near the 105 Freeway and Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles. They have not been identified.

Police said the suspects were wanted for at least a half dozen robberies in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Investigators were surveilling the suspects when the attack occurred.