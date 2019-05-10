× 2 L.A. Men Charged With Murder in Death of Woman Who Was Dragged, Run Over During Purse Robbery in Garden Grove

Two men were charged with murder Friday in the killing of a woman who was dragged and run over during a purse robbery in Garden Grove, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Gregory Anthony Walker, 19, and Giovanni Solomon Guy, 20, both of Los Angeles, were charged with one count each of murder with a special circumstance of murder in the commission of a robbery, the DA said.

Both men are facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, and are eligible for the death penalty, according to the news release.

The victim, 32-year-old Nga Ngoc Nguyen, of Santa Ana, was walking near Garden Grove Plaza at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Westminster Boulevard when Guy and Walker got out of their SUV and tried to steal her purse, which was a wristlet wrapped around her wrist, the DA said.

Walker grabbed Nguyen from behind and threw her to the ground while grabbing and pulling at her purse, the DA said.

He then started dragging her towards the SUV while Guy got into the driver’s seat and started driving, according to the news release.

Surveillance video showed Nguyen being pulled under the vehicle then being run over and dragged underneath it.

She suffered traumatic injuries and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Garden Grove Police Department said.

The two defendants, as well as a third man, 19-year-old Brad Maurice Brown, Jr., of Hawthorne, who was in the SUV, then led police on a pursuit that ended with their arrest near the area of the 110 Freeway and Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles after they abandoned their vehicle, authorities said.

Brown was charged with one felony count of robbery and is facing a minimum sentence of two years if convicted, the DA said. His bail was set at $250,000, according to criminal complaint filed Friday.

At the time of the attack, Walker was out on bail on two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of receiving stolen property, and one felony count of burglary. Guy was out on bail on one felony count of robbery and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5839.