5.11 Tactical Company Days Event

Posted 8:36 AM, May 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:46AM, May 10, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Irvine at 5.11 Tactical: Purpose-Built Tactical Gear, Apparel & Accessories for the company’s Saturday and Sunday 5.11 Days event. The company is honoring first responders and veterans. Among many items, they are well known for their variety of patches, so they have designed a special 5.11 Quiet Warrior KTLA Patch. It can be found in five locations this weekend.:

5.11 Days
Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th
*Carson
*Commerce
*Riverside
*Oceanside
*San Diego

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.