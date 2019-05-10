5.11 Tactical Company Days Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Irvine at 5.11 Tactical: Purpose-Built Tactical Gear, Apparel & Accessories for the company’s Saturday and Sunday 5.11 Days event. The company is honoring first responders and veterans. Among many items, they are well known for their variety of patches, so they have designed a special 5.11 Quiet Warrior KTLA Patch. It can be found in five locations this weekend.:

5.11 Days

Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th

*Carson

*Commerce

*Riverside

*Oceanside

*San Diego

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com