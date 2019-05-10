Eddie Vedder is coming back to Dana Point for his annual Ohana Festival. He’s bringing along The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and many more for this live music spectacular just steps away from the Pacific Ocean. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, May 14th, for your chance to win two 3-day general admission passes to the Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach at Dana Point. Tickets are on sale at ohanafest.com. Come and see this all star lineup of incredible artists.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

