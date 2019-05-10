Arrest Made Following Shooting Threat at UC Riverside; Classes to Continue Friday

Police say they have made an arrest Friday morning in connection to a shooting threat toward the University of California Riverside.
Campus police were notified of a threat made via Snapchat just before 12:30 a.m.
A message posted on a black screen on the social media platform stated, “I’m shooting up UC Riverside tomorrow.1st Black school shooter going down in History”.
The threat prompted many UC Riverside students to take to social media and warn others.
A few hours later, campus police said they had made an arrest in connection with the threat.
The suspect has not been identified.
Classes at UC Riverside will continue Friday morning as scheduled, the Police Department stated.
