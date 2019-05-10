Arrest Made Following Shooting Threat at UC Riverside; Classes to Continue Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say they have made an arrest Friday morning in connection to a shooting threat toward the University of California Riverside.

Campus police were notified of a threat made via Snapchat just before 12:30 a.m.

A message posted on a black screen on the social media platform stated, “I’m shooting up UC Riverside tomorrow.1st Black school shooter going down in History”.

The threat prompted many UC Riverside students to take to social media and warn others.

⚠️Please my fellow UCR students tomorrow be aware of your surroundings and be safe there has been a threat of a shooting today and the UCPD is looking into it please report any suspicious activity if you see anything ⚠️ — Maira🌻 (@mairita_) May 10, 2019

⚠️PSA FOR ALL MY UCR FRIENDS!!!!⚠️ THERE HAS BEEN A THREAT OF A SHOOTING ON CAMPUS TOMORROW (TODAY). PLEASE BE SAFE AND BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS!! UCPD IS INVESTIGATING BUT LET'S LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER. IF YOU SEE ANYTHING SUSPICIOUS, REPORT IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/NDjAvKvABB — mel (@melaniebuk) May 10, 2019

A few hours later, campus police said they had made an arrest in connection with the threat.

The suspect has not been identified.

Classes at UC Riverside will continue Friday morning as scheduled, the Police Department stated.