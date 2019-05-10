Pursuit Ends With Shootout, Standoff in Vernon Area; Driver Surrenders, Armed Passenger Still in Car

A Toyota Prius driver surrendered after a pursuit ended with a passenger apparently exchanging gunfire with officers after the car was cornered by law enforcement in the Vernon area on Friday afternoon, Sky5 aerial showed.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end in the area of the Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. when the Prius became boxed in by other vehicles, according to the footage.

The passenger appeared to be firing shots at responding officers, at least one of whom had a weapon pointed toward the hybrid car; at least one officer returned fire.

The Prius briefly took off again before stopping a short distance away, with at least 11 patrol vehicles visible behind it. Soon after, the driver — a female — got out of the car and surrendered.

She was placed in handcuffs just after 2:50 p.m., Sky5 video showed.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman was injured, but blood spots could be seen on her shirt.

As of 3 p.m., the passenger was not out of the vehicle. It was unclear whether anyone else was also in the car.

Several glass windows on the car appeared to have been shot out, including those on the back and right side.

A short time before the chase ended, the passenger could be seen leaning out the window and pointing a gun at officers. It was not immediately clear whether any shots were fired.

The Downey Police Department is handling the incident with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but neither agency has released information, including what prompted the pursuit.

Check back for updates on this developing story.