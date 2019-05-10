California Cooking Podcast: Baking with the Pie Queen Nicole Rucker of Fiona

On this episode of the podcast, Jessica is hanging out with L.A.’s Pie Queen, Nicole Rucker, at the most charming neighborhood restaurant and bakery called Fiona. Located in the Fairfax District, Fiona serves up an eclectic mix of Vietnamese cooking and American baking. The unusual combo is loved by customers and keeps them coming back for more. Jessica and Nicole talk all about the restaurant,

how she got started, and the pies that made her baking royalty.

