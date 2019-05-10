Carson Community Mourns 19-Year-Old Man Killed in Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening to hold a vigil in memory of a 19-year-old Carson man who was gunned down last week.

Exodus Foisia died in the May 4 shooting in the 18300 block of Milmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and county coroner's officials.

The Carson High School graduate and active church member worked at a plumbing supply company, family said.

He had just participated in a church play, in which he portrayed Jesus Christ, before heading to a party, where he was shot and killed.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive has been released.

Family members said he had no enemies that they knew of.

"For him to be shot so cold-bloodedly and violently, it's incomprehensible," mother Banesha Foisia told KTLA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 10, 2019.

33.864460 -118.274593