Citing Threats, Chris Darden Withdraws as Attorney for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Nipsey Hussle

The attorney representing the man accused of gunning down Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is withdrawing from the case, citing personal reasons.

Chris Darden, a former prosecutor, announced the decision in a Facebook post Friday morning, noting that he and his children had received threats after he took on the case.

“After centuries of a history of black men hung from trees without trial, or after the thousands of cases of black men tried, convicted and executed without counsel ... I cannot understand why in 2019 some people would deny a black man his 6th Amendment right to counsel of his choice,” he wrote. “Or why defending such a man should invite threats not only against me but against my children too.”

He told The Times outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom that he has been defending accused criminals, including gang members, for two decades.

