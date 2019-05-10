× Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Explosion in Fullerton; Bomb Squad Investigating

Police are investigating an explosion in Fullerton that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries Friday.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of South Harbor Boulevard when a possible transformer explosion was reported at 8:50 a.m., Fullerton Police Department Sgt. Radus said.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man down in the street suffering from serious injuries to his hands and face.

The unidentified 59-year-old man’s injuries were initially considered to be life threatening, but police later tweeted that the man was expected to survive.

At 8:50 AM, FPD responded to 1100 S harbor re: poss explosion. FPD located a 59 y/o male with serious injuries. Initial invest shows an explosion not related to electrical. Vic transported to a trauma center & expected to survive. Bomb Squad on scene. Area businesses evac’d. — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) May 10, 2019

Investigators determined that no transformers in the area had exploded and a bomb squad was sent to the scene.

It was unclear exactly what caused the blast but Radus said the injured man did not appear to be trying to hurt other people.

Harbor Boulevard was shut down in both directions from East Oragethorpe Avenue to West Southgate Avenue during the investigation.

Several businesses in the area were also evacuated.

Harbor Blvd is shut down in both directions from Orangethorpe to Southgate due to police activity. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/oT31z0Miun — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) May 10, 2019

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.