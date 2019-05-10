Fountain Valley Nurse Gives Birth to Baby in Surrogate Pregnancy for Co-Worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nurse at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital will celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mom this Sunday, and a major reason is because of a very generous co-worker.

After unsuccessfully trying to have a baby for years, Michelle Ingenthron and her husband began considering surrogacy. The search proved challenging, however, until Ingenthron's close friend and fellow NICU nurse Marcy Sisneros, who offered to carry the baby for the couple.

Now Ingenthron is the proud parent of an 8-month-old girl.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 10, 2019.