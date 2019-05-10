Google has a new device that is a security camera, photo display, voice assistant and TV all in one! Rich goes hands on with the new device. Last year, Google introduced the Home Hub - a small display that shows your pictures, plays music and does voice commands. Now, Google is adding a bigger screen, camera and more features to the mix in a new device called the Google Nest Hub Max.
Hands On With Google’s Nest Hub Max
