Iconic BBQ Recipes From New Book ‘Smoked’ With Ed Randolph

Award Winning Pitmaster and author of “Smoked -One Man’s Journey to Find Incredible Recipes, Standout Pitmasters and the Stories Behind Them” Ed shared some amazing recipes that you can make at home. The book is available on Amazon.

Ed’s LA-area events for Smoked:

Friday, May 10th from 8pm - 10pm

Pitmaster Dinner, $55 including copy of the book

Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, California 90230

310-313-6328

Saturday, May 11th from 7:30pm-9pm

NowServingLA

Far East Plaza, 727 N. Broadway, Unit 133

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Booksigning/talk with Burt Bakman, pitmaster of Slab and Trudy’s Underground BBQ

213-395-0627

Sunday, May 12th from 1pm-4pm

All-Star BBQ at L.A. Times Food Bowl