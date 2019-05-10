Iconic BBQ Recipes From New Book ‘Smoked’ With Ed Randolph

Award Winning Pitmaster and author of “Smoked -One Man’s Journey to Find Incredible Recipes, Standout Pitmasters and the Stories Behind Them” Ed shared some amazing recipes that you can make at home. The book is available on Amazon.
Ed’s LA-area events for Smoked:
Friday, May 10th from 8pm - 10pm
Pitmaster Dinner, $55 including copy of the book
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd
Culver City, California 90230
310-313-6328
Saturday, May 11th from 7:30pm-9pm
NowServingLA
Far East Plaza, 727 N. Broadway, Unit 133
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Booksigning/talk with Burt Bakman, pitmaster of Slab and Trudy’s Underground BBQ
213-395-0627
Sunday, May 12th from 1pm-4pm
All-Star BBQ at L.A. Times Food Bowl