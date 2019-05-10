Jessica Makes Her Mom’s Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Mother's Day, Jessica wanted to make her favorite dish that her mother made when Jessica was growing up: scalloped potatoes.

Jessica said she was always so excited when her mother made this dish. It's easy and inexpensive to make.

Jessica added one extra ingredient though: Cheese!

"It all becomes one big party as all the ingredients cook together," Jessica said about this recipe.

But does Levi like it? Find out in the video below.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 33.

Jessica’s Mom Debbie’s Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of butter

4 tablespoons of flour

2 ½ cups of whole milk

2 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of fresh thyme

2 1/2 pounds of Yukon gold potatoes

1 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

salt

pepper

Instructions:

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter the add 4 tablespoons of flour into a pan on medium high heat and cook flour butter mixture to create a roux. Cook until it turns a blond color. In a saucepan, simmer whole milk, 2 cloves of garlic and a few sprigs of fresh thyme. Add warmed milk to the flour butter mixture and whisk until there are no lumps. Add a heavy pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper. Roux should thicken after it begins to bubble (if there are lumps, it’s OK, you won’t notice the lumps once you add to potatoes). Cut potatoes into thin slices. In a buttered baking dish, add a layer of potatoes, 1/2 cup of shredded sharp cheddar, a sprinkle of parmesan and half of the roux along with a sprinkling of thyme leaves. Then add another layer of potatoes, one more layer of sauce, ½ cup cheddar cheese, a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme. Cover with tinfoil and cook in a 400 degree oven for 40 minutes. Take foil off and brown for 10 more minutes, or until potatoes are soft. Serve and enjoy!