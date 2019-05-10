Man Charged With Attacking, Raping and Kidnapping Woman in NoHo Parking Garage

A man has been charged with attacking, raping and kidnapping a woman in a parking garage in North Hollywood in March, officials announced Friday.

Allen Dante Villarreal, 26, faces counts of kidnapping to commit another crime, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit a felony, second-degree robbery and making criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The charges also include allegations of kidnapping and threatening by fear of death.

Villarreal, described as a transient, allegedly attacked the victim as she was walking to her vehicle on March 8, officials said.

The defendant is accused of knocking the victim unconscious, raping her and driving off with her car while she was still inside.

It is unclear how the woman eventually got away or what her condition was after the attack.

An arrest warrant was issued for Villarreal in April and he was taken into custody in Hollywood on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation Special Enforcement Team.

Villarreal was set to be arraigned on Friday. He faces life in prison and his bail was set at $1.2 million.