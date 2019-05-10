Man Charged With Capital Murder in 2015 Shooting of Quiznos Owner in San Dimas

Nearly four years after an owner of the Quiznos in San Dimas was fatally shot, the man accused of his death has been charged with capital murder, officials announced Friday.

Sergey S. Gutsu, 27, of Sacramento County, pleased not guilty Thursday to one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation that the crime was committed during a robbery, thereby making him eligible for the death penalty, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He also faces one count of second-degree robbery and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Prosecutors said on the afternoon of June 2, 2015, Gutsu fatally shot Quiznos owner Pravin Patel, 62, during a robbery at the sandwich shop, located in the 1000 block of West Arrow Highway. He also allegedly threatened two customers who happened to be inside the Quiznos.

At the time of the shooting, Sgt. Rebecca Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA after handing over money, Patel was shot outside his store.

“The employee gave over the money and he followed the suspect outside of the location,” Rodriguez said. “A struggle ensued in front of the store and the suspect shot the victim.”

Patel owned the Quiznos location in San Dimas with his wife, who he worked alongside

A $20,000 reward was originally offered to help identify and find Gutsu, because security cameras were not working when the fatal shooting took place and investigators were struggling.

Prosecutors said investigators eventually identified Gutsu while he was in custody in Sonoma County for a separate criminal case.

Gutsu was scheduled to return to court on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

He was being held without bail.