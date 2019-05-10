× Man, Woman Fatally Shot While Assaulting Homeowner Inside Hesperia House: SBSD

A man and a woman died after being shot inside a home in Hesperia, allegedly as they were assaulting the homeowner during the middle of the night, officials said Friday.

Hesperia Police Department deputies responded to a report of an assault and a shooting the 17000 block of Adobe Street at around 3:35 a.m. Thursday.

A resident reported being woken up by the homeowner when he cried out for help while being attacked by two people, identified as 42-year-old Raymond Santana and 28-year-old Arlin Lamas, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

While coming to the homeowner’s aid, “a shooting occurred striking Santana and Lamas,” a sheriff’s news release stated.

Santana died at the scene; Lamas was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. Both were residents of Victorville.

The homeowner — described by the department as an “elderly” man — was injured the attack but did not need treatment for his wounds.

No one was arrested and it was unclear if any charges would be filed, according to the release. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Oscar Godoy at 909-387-3589 or the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.