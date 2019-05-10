New Search Set in Joshua Tree National Park for Missing Hiker Who Vanished Last Summer

Posted 8:17 AM, May 10, 2019, by

A search will be renewed this weekend for a Canadian man who vanished after saying he was going on a hike in Joshua Tree National Park last summer.

The Desert Sun reports Paul Miller’s sister, Dawne Robinson, and friends plan to hike Saturday and Sunday on the trail he is believed to have taken on July 13, 2018.

The 51-year-old Miller from Guelph, Ontario, was on a trip with his wife, Stephanie, who said he wanted to take one more hike in the desert park before they returned to Canada.

She contacted the park when he didn’t return by noon that day.

Miller’s rental car was located in a parking lot but he was not found despite thousands of hours put in by some 600 searchers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.