North Carolina Mother Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder of 7-Week-Old Baby

A North Carolina mother at the center of an alleged kidnapping of her 7-week-old baby has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, CNN affiliate WLOS reported.

Krista Noelle Madden, 35, was arrested Thursday and expected to appear in court Friday, police said.

Madden allegedly told authorities both she and her baby were kidnapped in Biltmore Park. She said she was able to get away from the kidnappers, but her baby was taken.

Hours later police found the 7-week-old baby, Shaylie, safe in an Edneyville man’s around 8 p.m. Thursday after he and his wife heard a a baby crying.

Madden was being held in Henderson County on $750,000 bond.

The Asheville Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.