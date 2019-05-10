Overturned Box Truck Blocking Nearly All Southbound Lanes on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly all southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area were blocked Friday morning, after the driver of a box truck told authorities he fell asleep behind the wheel causing his truck to flip onto its side, authorities said.

The overturned box truck was reported on the south side of the 5 Freeway, just north of Indiana Street, at about 4:51 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., only one southbound lane remained open to southbound traffic as the box truck laid on its side.

Motorists are urged to avoid the 5 Freeway and take alternate routes until further notice.

The box truck was towed off the freeway just after 8 a.m.

CHP officials said no injuries were reported.

