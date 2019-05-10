Thousands of Mothers of Missing People March Across Mexico

Posted 11:58 AM, May 10, 2019, by
Mothers and other relatives of missing people participate in a march to demand to the government to clarify the disappearance of their loved ones, in Mexico City on May 10, 2016. (Credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Mothers and other relatives of missing people participate in a march to demand to the government to clarify the disappearance of their loved ones, in Mexico City on May 10, 2016. (Credit: YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of mothers of missing Mexicans are marching in cities across the country to mark Mexico’s Mothers’ Day and demand authorities find their children — or at least their bodies.

Some 40,000 people have disappeared since the start of the country’s drug war in 2006. Very few have ever been found, though clandestine mass graves dot the countryside. Often, human remains are not identified, leaving some families to undertake their own investigations.

Rocío Morales’ son, Pedro Morales González, was kidnapped almost 11 years ago. She wept desperately Friday in Mexico City as she held up a banner that she has been marching with for years.

Mothers in Veracruz and the northern city of Ciudad Victoria also marched, chanting “They took them alive, we want them back alive!”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.