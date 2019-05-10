× West Nile Virus Found in Mosquitos in 3 Coachella Valley Cities

Four samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in the Riverside County cities of Coachella, Indio and Thermal, county officials said Friday.

These are the first reports of West Nile in the Coachella Valley this year. While it’s not uncommon for the virus to be found at this time of year, it is atypical to discover a positive finding in three separate areas, officials said.

Rain followed by the sudden warm weather created temperature conditions perfect for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

“There were four times as many mosquitoes in April than we typically see,” said Jill Oviatt, public information manager for the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

