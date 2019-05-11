× 5 People Injured, 2 Critically, After Van Overturns in Suspected DUI Traffic Collision in Beaumont

Two people were critically injured and three others suffered major injuries in a suspected DUI traffic collision in Beaumont Saturday afternoon, the Beaumont Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and 6th Street, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a white four-door Lincoln sedan speeding before running a red light on Beaumont Avenue and crashing with a van, according to Beaumont Police.

The van overturned upon impact.

The five people who were injured were transported to nearby hospitals, police said.

Photos from the scene sowed a red van overturned onto its side and another car with severe damage.

The driver, who was believed to be under the influence, was also injured in the crash and transported to a hospital, authorities said. His condition was unknown.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Watch Commander at 951-769-8500.

No further details were immediately available.

Beaumont Avenue and 6th Street are closed due to an investigation into a multi-injury traffic collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cZ9TwH26iP — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) May 11, 2019