Dodgers Fall 5-2 After Nationals’ 8th Inning Grand Slam

Gerardo Parra was wearing a different uniform with a weird number at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. He wasn’t No. 8 in the rival San Francisco Giants’ black and orange anymore. He was No. 88 in red and navy, signed to the reeling Washington Nationals on Thursday to supplement a weakened roster. The switch did not change his treatment of the Dodgers.

The former Giant continued tormenting Los Angeles in his second game as a National, smashing a go-ahead, two-out grand slam in the eighth inning against Dylan Floro in the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss. Parra’s first home run as a National was, fittingly, his eighth career home run against the Dodgers. It’s the veteran outfielder’s most against any club over his 11-year career.

The swat deflated an amped crowd begging for Floro to escape the jam he entered. The right-hander was summoned with the bases loaded and one out in an inning that began with Wilmer Difo singling and third baseman Justin Turner throwing a ball into right field attempting to start a double play with Pedro Baez on the mound. Juan Soto, the Nationals’ wunderkind playing in his first game off the injured list, had smacked a line-drive single off Scott Alexander on the ninth pitch of the at-bat after fouling off six straight pitches to slice the Dodgers’ lead to one.

Floro’s first test was the dangerous Anthony Rendon. He got the right-handed slugger to strikeout on the eighth pitch of the clash, a 94-mph sinker that left Rendon impressed. Floro got to two strikes on Parra, too, but left a center-cut fastball Parra didn’t miss.

