Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Possible Street Racing Crash in Northridge

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Northridge, the Los Angeles Police Department said early Saturday morning.

Police said they are investigating whether the driver was racing with another vehicle in the moments that led up to the crash.

Witnesses described seeing the driver’s vehicle losing control and crashing.

Video showed officers handcuffing an unidentified man at the scene of the crash where a red car can be seen with its windows shattered, its front hood caved in and passenger door broken off. The door was seen laying on the ground near the car.

The crash happened on the 8000 block of North Corbin Avenue, which appears to be a residential area. A group of residents gathered outside the houses to watch as firefighters and officers worked, video showed.

The red car can be seen smashed into the rear of a parked car, which was pushed into an SUV parked in front of it, video showed. The SUV’s back wheels were lifted off the ground from the impact. Both vehicles were damaged.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.