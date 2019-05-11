× Driver Sought in Inglewood Hit-and-Run That Injured Pedestrian

Officials on Saturday are searching for a driver who left after striking a pedestrian in a busy intersection of Inglewood the previous night.

Video shows Inglewood police around midnight blocking off Manchester Boulevard and Glasgow Avenue, where what appeared to be the victim’s belongings lay in the middle of the street.

The victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash still remains under investigation, but Lt. Neal Cochran said the driver would be charged for failing to stop and render aid.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.