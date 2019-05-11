Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Nationals at 6 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Saturday’s Broadcast Schedule

Family of USC Student Who Was Shot Is Asking for Help Finding His Killer

Posted 3:46 PM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, May 11, 2019
Victor McElhaney (right) Celebrating his 21st Birthday with his mom Councilmember Lynette McElhaney (center) and father Clarence McElhaney (left) at Luca's Taproom in Oakland. (Credit: City of Oakland)

Victor McElhaney (right) Celebrating his 21st Birthday with his mom Councilmember Lynette McElhaney (center) and father Clarence McElhaney (left) at Luca's Taproom in Oakland. (Credit: City of Oakland)

For nearly a decade, Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney and her family regularly gathered with the group Soldiers Against Violence Everywhere on street corners in their community to mourn the victims of violence.

They said prayers, recited the names of young men and women who died on those corners and chanted “somebody died here, you need to care” in order to comfort grieving families and ensure that every victim of violence was memorialized.

On Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day, McElhaney and her husband stood on the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles, to do the same for their own son, Victor McElhaney, a USC student who was shot and killed on that corner two months ago.

“I’m standing where my son took his last breath and that seemed the right thing to do on this Mother’s Day,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.