Family of USC Student Who Was Shot Is Asking for Help Finding His Killer

For nearly a decade, Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney and her family regularly gathered with the group Soldiers Against Violence Everywhere on street corners in their community to mourn the victims of violence.

They said prayers, recited the names of young men and women who died on those corners and chanted “somebody died here, you need to care” in order to comfort grieving families and ensure that every victim of violence was memorialized.

On Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day, McElhaney and her husband stood on the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles, to do the same for their own son, Victor McElhaney, a USC student who was shot and killed on that corner two months ago.

“I’m standing where my son took his last breath and that seemed the right thing to do on this Mother’s Day,” she said.

