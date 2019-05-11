Glendale High School Teacher Admitted to Secretly Photographing Female Students, Official’s Letter Says

A Glendale high school teacher admitted to secretly taking inappropriate photos of female students for several years, according to a letter obtained in a public records request from the Glendale Unified School District.

Christian Axelgard, a teacher at Clark Magnet High School, admitted to taking voyeuristic photos and videos of his physical education students beginning in August 2016, Cynthia Foley, the district’s assistant superintendent in charge of human resources, said in the four-page letter.

Axelgard, 60, told Foley he “had a history of taking pictures/videos of female students,” she said in the letter. He would also secretly take photos of girls while they waited in line at the school cafeteria or stood in the hallway with friends.

Axelgard was arrested by police in January and charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawfully annoying or molesting a child under 18.

