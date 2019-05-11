Homicide Suspect in Unknown Condition After Chase Ends in Shootout in Vernon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The condition of a man accused of killing a liquor store clerk earlier this week remains unclear Saturday, after he was wounded at the end of a wild pursuit that began in Maywood and escalated into a shootout in Vernon Friday afternoon.

The suspect had to undergo surgery at a local hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Derrick Alfred with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department told reporters late Friday.

Authorities could not yet release his identity because in the event that he doesn't survive, next of kin would have to be notified first, Alfred said.

The incident unfolded Friday when Downey police tried to conduct a traffic stop with the suspect near a Maywood home, Downey police Lt. Kathleen Mendoza said. The department had received several tips after releasing surveillance video of an attempted robbery that turned deadly Tuesday night at the ASL Liquor store at 8500 Paramount Blvd.

The footage shows a man apparently pointing a handgun at the clerk, 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh of Cerritos. Singh was shot and killed, authorities said.

Downey police saw the suspect get into a Toyota Prius in Maywood on Friday, Mendoza said. The vehicle did not stop when the officers approached, and a chase ensued, the lieutenant said.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies soon became involved.

Aerial footage shows the man apparently opening fire at pursuing officers from the passenger window of the moving Prius. Two Downey police vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt, Alfred said.

Neither police nor deputies fired back at the shooter during the chase, Alfred added. At around 2:45 p.m., law enforcement managed to box in the Prius on Bandini Boulevard and Downey Road in Vernon, and gunfire between the officers and the suspect erupted.

The Prius took off again before stopping a short distance away. The driver, later identified by Downey police as 37-year-old Alison Hart of Redondo Beach, soon exited the bullet-riddled Toyota and surrendered just after 2:50 p.m. The woman sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Investigators have yet to determine her relationship with the homicide suspect, Alfred said Friday. She's being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood on $2 million bail, county inmate records show.

One bystander inside a truck northwest of the Prius also sustained a superficial graze wound during the shootout, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the male passenger stayed inside the Toyota until officers pulled him out of it at around 4:40 p.m.

Authorities checked his vitals and wrapped a bandage around his head, video shows. The man did not appear to be moving.

A handgun, which appears to be the same as the one used in the Downey killing, was recovered from the scene, the Sheriff's Department said.

The Downey and Vernon incidents remain under investigation.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.