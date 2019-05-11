× Inglewood Police Find Parent of Young Boy Discovered Walking by Himself

A young boy was found walking by himself in Inglewood Saturday evening, and police asked for help identifying the child – and were able to locate a parent within a couple of hours.

“He was found an hour ago walking by himself” near 102nd Street and Doty Avenue, the Inglewood Police Department tweeted about 6:46 p.m.

About 7:40 p.m., police said they had located a parent and thanked the public for sharing the information about the child.

The area where the boy was found is a mix of residential and commercial, with Morningside High School, the Hollywood Park Casino and a shopping center with a Costco within a few blocks.

Please help us identify and locate the parent of this young child. He was found an hour ago walking by himself in the area of 102nd Street and Doty Avenue. The child has a gold ring on his right hand. Call 310-412-8771. Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/UeBpe8G8mU — Inglewood Police (@Inglewood_PD) May 12, 2019