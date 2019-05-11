Inglewood Police Find Parent of Young Boy Discovered Walking by Himself

Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Nationals; Get Saturday’s Broadcast Schedule Here

Posted 7:32 PM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, May 11, 2019
Inglewood police tweeted this photo of a boy found walking alone on May 11, 2019.

A young boy was found walking by himself in Inglewood Saturday evening, and police asked for help identifying the child – and were able to locate a parent within a couple of hours.

“He was found an hour ago walking by himself” near 102nd Street and Doty Avenue, the Inglewood Police Department tweeted about 6:46 p.m.

About 7:40 p.m., police said they had located a parent and thanked the public for sharing the information about the child.

The area where the boy was found is a mix of residential and commercial, with Morningside High School, the Hollywood Park Casino and a shopping center with a Costco within a few blocks.

