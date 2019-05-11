Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Nationals at 6 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Saturday’s Broadcast Schedule

Lakers Reach Agreement to Hire Frank Vogel as Coach

Posted 4:21 PM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, May 11, 2019
Frank Vogel reacts during a game at Barclays Center on Oct. 20, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Frank Vogel reached an agreement to become the Lakers’ new coach two days after interviewing with the team, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Vogel, who coached the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers, takes over a Lakers team that has missed the playoffs six consecutive seasons.

Jason Kidd, who was also a candidate for the heading coaching position, will be one of his assistants, according to the people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

