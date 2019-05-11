× Lakers Reach Agreement to Hire Frank Vogel as Coach

Frank Vogel reached an agreement to become the Lakers’ new coach two days after interviewing with the team, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Vogel, who coached the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers, takes over a Lakers team that has missed the playoffs six consecutive seasons.

Jason Kidd, who was also a candidate for the heading coaching position, will be one of his assistants, according to the people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

