Los Angeles Spent $619 Million on Homelessness Last Year

Los Angeles officials are bracing for the release of a report that’s likely to show little or no progress in reining in homelessness, despite the $619 million they spent last year to grapple with the crisis.

The gloomy prognosis on one of Southern California’s top political issues emerged during two recent briefings on homelessness and the 2019 point-in-time count, the results of which are due to be released May 31.

Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors that the region is unlikely to make significant headway until the “in-flow” of people being pushed out by rising rents is staunched and more affordable apartments are created.

“If we as a region — as a state — cannot make affordable housing available, we are going to be very hard-pressed to get ahead of this,“ Lynn said during the board meeting.

