Newport Beach Yoga Studio Alleges Dennis Rodman, Others Stole Clothing and 400-Pound Crystal

A Newport Beach yoga studio claims former NBA star Dennis Rodman entered the business twice in two days this week and helped other people, including a former employee of the studio, steal more than $3,500 in merchandise, including a 400-pound amethyst crystal.

Ali Shah, who with his wife, Ariana, owns Vibes Hot Yoga at 100 W. Coast Hwy., said he watched the events unfold on live security video.

Shah said a man whom he identified as Rodman walked into the shop with a former Vibes employee and another man and woman just before the shop was scheduled to close at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s clear as daylight,” Shah said of the security footage.

