Newport Beach Yoga Studio Alleges Dennis Rodman, Others Stole Clothing and 400-Pound Crystal

Posted 9:39 AM, May 11, 2019, by
An image from security video timestamped May 7, 2019 shows a man, whom the owner identifies as Dennis Rodman, inside Vibes Hot Yoga in Newport Beach. (Credit: Vibes Hot Yoga via Los Angeles Times)

An image from security video timestamped May 7, 2019 shows a man, whom the owner identifies as Dennis Rodman, inside Vibes Hot Yoga in Newport Beach. (Credit: Vibes Hot Yoga via Los Angeles Times)

A Newport Beach yoga studio claims former NBA star Dennis Rodman entered the business twice in two days this week and helped other people, including a former employee of the studio, steal more than $3,500 in merchandise, including a 400-pound amethyst crystal.

Ali Shah, who with his wife, Ariana, owns Vibes Hot Yoga at 100 W. Coast Hwy., said he watched the events unfold on live security video.

Shah said a man whom he identified as Rodman walked into the shop with a former Vibes employee and another man and woman just before the shop was scheduled to close at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s clear as daylight,” Shah said of the security footage.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.