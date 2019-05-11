Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Vehicle in Torrance

The area of Calle Mayor and the Pacific Coast Highway is seen in a Google Maps Street view Image on May 11, 2019.

A pedestrian suffered major injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Torrance early Saturday morning, the Torrance Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene of the collision just before 2 a.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor.

Paramedics treated the 34-year-old Torrance man at the scene and later transported him to a nearby hospital with major injuries, Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Harris said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Calle Mayor on a green light when a pedestrian attempted to cross in front of the vehicle outside of the crosswalk, police said.

The driver, a 58-year-old Redondo Beach woman, was not injured in the collision.

Westbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway and southbound lanes of Calle Mayor were closed until about 5:00 a.m. while investigators worked.

