Tech Company Predicts a Drop in California Gas Prices After Average Reaches $4 Per Gallon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experts predict that gas prices in California will soon drop back under $4 per gallon and will likely stay at lower prices throughout the summer as refineries ramp up production and increase supply, according to a GasBuddy, a tech company that crowdsources gas prices.

California gas prices climbed to an average of $4 in mid-April, hitting the highest levels in almost five years and prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask the California Energy Commission for an analysis that explains the jump in prices. The analysis is due Wednesday.

Drivers can compare average gas prices in their city to the national average on GasBuddy here.

Megan Telles reports from Chatsworth for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2019.