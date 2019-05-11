× Texas Stepfather Who Reported 4-Year-Old Girl Missing Has Been Arrested

The man who reported a 4-year-old Texas girl had been abducted from him last weekend has been arrested near Houston.

U.S. Marshals’ southern district spokesman Alfredo Perez says that Darion Vence was taken into custody Saturday at his brother’s house in Sugar Land, Texas, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Perez says the Houston Police Department requested U.S. Marshals assist in serving the arrest warrant. It was not immediately known if the arrest was related to the disappearance of Maleah Davis. Houston police could not be reached for comment.

Vence told police last Saturday that men in a pickup truck abducted him, Maleah and his 2-year-old son before freeing him and the boy. But Sugar Land police, who initially interviewed him, said his story kept changing and didn’t add up.