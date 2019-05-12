2 Detained After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Los Feliz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were detained by officers at gunpoint after a chase ended in a crash in Los Feliz Sunday, authorities said.

The collision occurred near Los Feliz Boulevard and Berendo Street, when an allegedly stolen Cadillac Escalade slammed into a fire hydrant and a parked Prius as authorities followed, according to police. No injuries were reported.

A weapon was recovered among other items thrown out of the Escalade during the chase, police said.

Another parked vehicle was left with serious water damage after the fire hydrant unleashed streams of water into the air, police said. The hydrant was eventually fixed by responding firefighters.

The chase had begun around 3 p.m. in the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Division, authorities said.

No other details have been released.