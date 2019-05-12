Armed Ex-Felon Shot in the Leg by Police During Late-Night Foot Pursuit Near Fontana Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police shot an armed man in the leg during a late-night foot pursuit near a church in Fontana, officials said Sunday.

Devon King, 29, was hospitalized for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Fontana Police Department.

At around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Jurupa Avenue just east of Cypress Avenue, near the St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Inside the car were four male individuals, including King, police said. As an officer spoke to the driver, King allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot while armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police ran after him and shot him in his lower body, Officer Richard Guerrero said. Officers treated him while waiting for paramedics to arrive and transport him to the hospital.

King was arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon in possession of a handgun and for a parole violation, according to the Police Department.

The agency provided no further details about what prompted the traffic stop and King's criminal record.

Jurupa Avenue has been temporarily blocked between Cypress and Juniper avenues as detectives with the Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigate the shooting.

Parishioners who planned to attend mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church will have to park at the overflow lot on Cypress Avenue north of Jurupa Avenue, authorities said.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.