Officials Looking for 3-Year-Old Boy They Say Was Taken by Relative in L.A.

Posted 10:59 AM, May 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:22AM, May 12, 2019

The California Highway Patrol on Sunday morning issued an endangered missing advisory for a missing 3-year-old boy officials say was taken by a relative in Los Angeles.

Davaughn Patton, 3, was taken by Lamarc Wimbley, 24, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to CHP.

They’re possibly in a mid-2000 silver Chevy Cobalt, the agency said.

The child is described as 3 feet tall and 33 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Wimbley stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them should call 911, CHP said. The agency said it activated the advisory on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department’s southeast division.

Authorities provided no further details.

