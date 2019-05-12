Funeral Held for Downey Liquor Store Owner Shot to Death During Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mourners gathered Sunday as a Downey liquor store co-owner who was gunned down last week was laid to rest in Hollywood.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, of Cerritos, died in Tuesday's fatal shooting at ASL Liquor, 8500 Paramount Blvd., which he co-owned.

Singh had served as a U.S. Navy Reserve officer, according to his brother-in-law. He left behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 16 years old.

He was remembered Sunday as a dedicated family man and a patriot.

"He was kind. He was wonderful," said friend "Olga Longi. "It breaks my heart.”

Another friend, Kuldip Singh, said a whole community was shattered by the gunman's bullets.

"It’s really unfortunate. Because of this idiot, how many people got affected? Usually, when people they shoot someone, they think they’re shooting one person. But you shoot the whole family.”

“He lived every single moment to serve country, his family, serve the community, serve the people around him," Kuldip Singh said.

The suspect in the killing, 24-year-old Dylan Andres Lindsey of Torrance, remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after he was wounded during a pursuit that ended with a police shootout in Vernon on Friday.

A woman who drove the car Lindsey rode as a passenger in during the chase and gunfight was also arrested.