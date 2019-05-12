6 Dead in Catholic Church Shooting in Burkina Faso

A Google Maps image shows Burkina Faso.

Authorities say gunmen have attacked a Catholic church in Burkina Faso, killing a priest and five worshippers.

The attack on Sunday took place in Dablo, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, Ouagadougou.

Urbain Kabore, a government spokesman for the West African country’s Sahel region, said the gunmen also set fire to a health center and destroyed all places serving alcohol.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attacks bore the hallmarks of Islamic extremists who are known to be active in the area. An attack on a Protestant church about two weeks ago left six people dead.

Burkina Faso has been increasingly destabilized by jihadists from across the border in Mali. Attacks have included the kidnapping of foreigners.

