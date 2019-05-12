Jessica Makes a Traditional Tunisian Dish With Her Mother-in-Law for Mother’s Day

Jessica got a chance to cook alongside her mother-in-law, Chantal, and the pair made a Tunisian dish: tuna and egg brik.
Chantal left Tunisia when she was 10 years old, but she brought the country's food with her. She still makes traditional dishes that Jessica's husband Arie enjoys.
Briks are served as appetizers during holidays or other gatherings and can also be stuffed with meat or mashed potatoes.
This dish is quick to make and very tasty, Chantal and Jessica agree.
Chantal served their brik with some traditional Tunisian spicy sauce, salad and tea.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 33.
Jessica’s Mother-in-Law’s Tuna and Egg Brik
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces of canned tuna in olive oil
- 2 sheets of Lumpia paper, a spring roll pastry
- ¼ cup of chopped onions
- 2 tablespoons of chopped Italian parsley
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 1 egg
Instructions:
- Cook tuna with chopped onions on medium heat until the onions are translucent.
- Once almost cooked, add Italian parsley and capers to mixture.
- Put 2 lumpia sheets stacked on top of each other.
- Put tuna mixture into a circle on lumpia sheet. leaving the middle of the circle open so there’s room for the egg.
- Crack the egg right into the center of the circle.
- Gently fold the lumpia paper in half.
- Gently put the folded lumpia paper into a pan with heated olive oil
- Turn it over to brown and crisp the other side.
- Put it on a paper towel-lined dish to absorb the oil.
- Plate with a lemon wedge, squeeze lemon if desired.
- Enjoy!