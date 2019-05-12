French Toast and Secrets to Baking the Perfect Pie With Fiona’s Nicole Rucker

Jessica recently got to visit Fiona in the Fairfax area, a bakery/restaurant that offers delicious pastries and savory Southeast Asian cuisine.
The "Pie Queen of Los Angeles" Nicole Rucker shared where the restaurant's unique name and concept came from. She said she wanted a place that was welcoming and delicious.
Jessica got to make strawberry sesame french toast and a blackberry pie with Rucker, and sampled some of the menu items.
For more information about Fiona, visit the restaurant's website, you can also follow Rucker on Instagram.
She has a book coming out in July, available for pre-order here.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 33.
Fiona's Strawberry Sesame French Toast
Ingredients:
For the strawberries:
- 1 pound of best quality strawberries, stems removed and sliced, add a generous pinch of salt
- 1⁄4 cup granulated sugar
For the sesame cream:
- 1 cup freshly whipped heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons of golden sesame paste (unsalted tahini is ok)For the French toast:
For the French toast:
- 4 slices thick cut brioche
- 4 egg yolks plus 1 whole large egg
- 1 cup of whole milk
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 1⁄4 cup of granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla bean extract butter for cooking
Instructions:
- Toss the slices berries with the sugar and salt. Set aside.
- Fold the sesame paste into the whipped cream until thoroughly incorporated. Keep in fridge until ready to use.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract.
- Lay the brioche slices in the batter, let them soak for 5 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium flame.
- Cook the soaked slices of bread until both sides are browned and the center of the toast gently bounces back when touched with a fingertip.
- Slather each piece of French toast with sesame cream and top with a generous scoop of strawberries.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!