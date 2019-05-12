French Toast and Secrets to Baking the Perfect Pie With Fiona’s Nicole Rucker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently got to visit Fiona in the Fairfax area, a bakery/restaurant that offers delicious pastries and savory Southeast Asian cuisine.

The "Pie Queen of Los Angeles" Nicole Rucker shared where the restaurant's unique name and concept came from. She said she wanted a place that was welcoming and delicious.

Jessica got to make strawberry sesame french toast and a blackberry pie with Rucker, and sampled some of the menu items.

For more information about Fiona, visit the restaurant's website, you can also follow Rucker on Instagram.

She has a book coming out in July, available for pre-order here.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 33.