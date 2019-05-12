Kaj Goldberg Visits Lincoln Pasadena for All-Day Breakfast and Layer Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA weatherman Kaj Goldberg loves breakfast. But sometimes, he admits, it’s hard to eat breakfast early. That’s why he loves Lincoln in Pasadena, which serves the most important meal of the day all day.

Kaj enjoys the fresh dishes at Lincoln, but also the ambiance.

He got to chat with the restaurant’s owner and chef, before sampling an array of menu items.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 33.